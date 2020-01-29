Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Vasuki Vaibhav, Kuri Prathap, Shine, Deepika, Bhoomi; Who'll win Sudeep's show? VOTE NOW

Bhoomi Shetty, Kuri Prathap, Shine Shetty, Deepika Das and Vasuki Vaibhav, these 5 contestants have entered the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which is being hosted by superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

While hosted Bigg Boss 13 is just a couple of weeks away from the grand finale, Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is equally making headlines. The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada has been in the news since day one. The reality show is turning interesting with each passing day and the audience is eagerly looking forward to know what's next in the stores. Harish Raj was shown the door in the mid-week elimination, and with this, BB Kannada 7 has finally got its top 5 contestants of the season.

Bhoomi Shetty, Kuri Prathap, Shine Shetty, Deepika Das and Vasuki Vaibhav, these 5 contestants have entered the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The grand finale of the reality show will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Vasuki Vaibhav became the first contestant to enter the grand finale by winning 'Golden Ticket'. Well, the contestants have survived for three months in a glass-walled house and with just a few days left for the grand finale, the viewers are pretty curious to know who will emerge as the winner of the season.

Pinkvilla has conducted a poll on who deserves to win the title of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. You can cast your vote below to who among the five contestants will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

VOTE BELOW:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More