Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Divya Suresh and Divya Uruduga battle for captaincy

Bigg Boss 8 Kannada is back on air and the episode showed Divya Suresh and Divya Uruduga fight for the captaincy task.

The second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has begun. The show which was started in February got suspended due to the second wave of Coronavirus and lockdown subsequently. After 4 months of break, the Bigg Boss 8 Kannada is back on air and is currently available on Colors Kannada channel at 6 PM.

The Bigg Boss 8 is currently trending as the first captaincy contender task is going on with full power. Divya Suresh and Divya Uruduga participated in the task by giving a neck-to-neck competition.

During the task, Divya Suresh couldn't wear shoes before the task and ended up hurting her foot amidst the scuffle. She starts bleeding and writhing in pain. Just after the task concluded, the housemates praised Divya's competitive spirit and rushed to her aid. She was quickly given first-aid treatment for her wound. Bigg Boss asked her to visit the confession room for further medical assistance by the doctors.

In the next episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Prashanth Sambargi and Manju Pavagad will be showcasing their competitive spirit for a task.

The showrunners have planned a grand marathon episode for the re-launch of the season. The Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 special episodes are hosted by Kannada superstar Sudeep. The show features 12 contestants including Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will come to an end in about 30 days.

Credits :Colors Kannada

