Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Kiccha Sudeep to skip this weekend's episodes; Says he's advised by doctors to rest
It is well known that Kannada’s popular actor Kiccha Sudeep has been hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 8. The actor has now announced on his Twitter space and he will not be hosting the upcoming weekend episodes owing to ill health. He added that he tried to host the episode, but he has not recovered from his illness. Adding that doctors have advised him to take rest, Kiccha stated that he is curious to see how the makers will innovatively come up with plan for elimination.
Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB.
Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination.
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 16, 2021
Also Read: Tamil actress Radha of Sundhara Travels fame files a harassment complaint against a sub inspector
Meanwhile, apart from hosting the show, Kiccha Sudeep is also gearing up for the release of his film Vikrant Rona. It has been the talk of the town since its announcement. Amidst huge hype, Sudeep shared yesterday, the theatrical release date of the film. Sharing a new appealing poster of Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeep tweeted, "After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release."