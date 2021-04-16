Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Kiccha Sudeep to skip this weekend's episodes; Says he's advised by doctors to rest

Kiccha Sudeep took to his Twitter space and announced that he would not be hosting the 8th season of Bigg Boss during the upcoming weekend episode.

It is well known that Kannada’s popular actor Kiccha Sudeep has been hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 8. The actor has now announced on his Twitter space and he will not be hosting the upcoming weekend episodes owing to ill health. He added that he tried to host the episode, but he has not recovered from his illness. Adding that doctors have advised him to take rest, Kiccha stated that he is curious to see how the makers will innovatively come up with plan for elimination.

The star wrote, “Been unwell n was hoping to recover before the weekend. But on my doctors advice I need to give myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekend’s episode of Bigg Boss. Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team will come out with, for this week's elimination.” Fans took to the comments section and expressed how disappointed they are to hear the news. The also wished him a speedy recovery.

Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB.

Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, apart from hosting the show, Kiccha Sudeep is also gearing up for the release of his film Vikrant Rona. It has been the talk of the town since its announcement. Amidst huge hype, Sudeep shared yesterday, the theatrical release date of the film. Sharing a new appealing poster of Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeep tweeted, "After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release."

