Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Manju Pavagada is crowned as the winner of Kichcha Sudeep's show

After months of entertainment, fights, controversies, drama and romance, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has finally come to an end. The grand finale of an epic Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has witnessed Manju Pavagada as the winner. The actor has lifted the trophy and prize money of Rs 53 Lakhs while Aravind KP has been announced as the first runner-up of the season. Aravind also bagged Rs 11 Lakhs prize money and a priceless gift by host Kichcha Sudeep.

Post the finale, Sudeep removed his jacket and gifted it to Aravind KP. The actor ended the show on an emotional note and promised the audience to return with the next season. Prashanth and Vaishnavi got evicted in the extended episode of the grand finale while Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, and Manju Pavagad became the top three candidates of the season. Before announcing the winner, the makers of the popular reality show surprised Kichcha Sudeep with a video snippet of his Bigg Boss journey.

Season 8 was literally a rollercoaster ride for the contestants and the makers of the popular reality show since day one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality show was stalled mid-way due to the lockdown and was resumed later on June 23rd with the title 'Second Innings'.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 started with 12 contestants- Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh.

