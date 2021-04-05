Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Shankar Ashwath gets eliminated on 'Super Sunday' from Kiccha Sudeep's show

One of the senior-most contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Shankar Ashwath has been evicted on 'Super Sunday' with Kiccha Sudeep from the show. His eviction left fans surprised as many pegged him his a strong contender.

One of the popular reality shows of Kannada television is Bigg Boss and the 8th season kicked off last month with much pomp and show. With several big names fighting off inside the house for the title of Kiccha Sudeep's show, fans surely have their favourites. Amid this, one of the senior-most contestants on the show this season, Shankar Ashwath got evicted from the house in a surprising turn of events. In the 5th eviction from the show, Shankar Ashwath's name was announced by Kiccha Sudeep on the Sunday episode.

Pegged as a strong contender for the title, Shankar Ashwath always managed to outperform others during the tasks. Even the housemates considered him as strong competition and were extremely surprised by his elimination so early on in the show. On Super Sunday with Sudeepa, the actor announced who all were in the danger zone with Shankar Ashwath. Shamanth Gowda, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbiah, Divya Suresh, and Shubha Poonja along with Shankar Ashwath were in the danger zone. However, it was the veteran actor who was finally evicted from the show.

To recall, due to his stellar performance during the tasks on the show, the veteran actor Shankar Ashwath also was given the 'Applaud of appraisal' by Kiccha Sudeep on the current season of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. However, in one of the pool tasks, his performance was not up to the mark, and was even called 'worst performer' for that week. When he came aboard Bigg Boss Kannada 8, many were left stunned. His journey in the house may have been short-lived, however, in the few weeks, he left an impact on audiences as well as other contestants.

