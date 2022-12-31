Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale: When and where to watch the finalists and winner of Kiccha Sudeep's show

The latest season of the reality show commenced on 24th September this year with 15 contestants including Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Divya Uruduga, Rakesh Adiga, Prashanth Sambargi, Sanya Iyer, Aishwarya Pissay, Arun Sagar, Kavyashree Gowda, Darsh Chandrappa Anupama Gowda, Rupesh Rajanna, Amulya Gowda, Vinod Gobaragala, and Neha Gowda.

The fans of reality shows will have not one but two reasons to celebrate tonight. Along with welcoming 2023, the audience will also know the winner of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada season 9, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep . The grand finale episode of the reality show will take place today. For the unversed, the winner will receive a massive cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, in addition to the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy. Meanwhile, the first runner-up is likely to get Rs 10 lakhs.

Date and time of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale:



The grand finale will be aired in two parts on the 30th and 31st of December at 7:30 pm. You can catch the episode on Colors Kannada or Voot. Lending his best wishes to the contestants, the host Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter and wrote, "Finale on Friday the 30th and on Saturday the 31st at 7.30pm. Best wishes to the contestants who have made it to the top."

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finalists

After being locked up in the house without any source of entertainment except one another Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Deepika Das, and Rakesh Adiga have emerged as the top four contestants, and one of them will be lifting the trophy today evening.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale Episode December 30th

During the first part of the grand finale yesterday on 30th December, Divya Uruduga took home a cash prize of two lakhs. She also suffered an emotional breakdown after seeing an overview of her journey inside the Bigg Boss house. Host Kiccha Sudeep hugged and consoled a distressed Divya Uruduga.

Who do you think will be lifting the winner's trophy?

All these four contestants are extremely promising, now it only remains to be seen who takes home the trophy and the big cash prize, and begins 2023 on an excellent note.

Who is Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Roopesh Shetty?

Actor Roopesh Shetty works in Tulu, Kannada, and Konkani films. Aside from being an actor, he is also a radio jockey and a model. He is also the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1.

Roopesh Shetty rose to fame with the 2018 Tulu comedy Girgit. His filmography further includes Gamjaal, Dibbana, Ice Cream, Danger Zone, Ashem Zalem Kashem, Smile Please, Nishabda 2, and Porlu, among others.

Who is Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Rupesh Rajanna?

Rupesh Rajanna is an actor, businessman, and mimicry artist. Previously, he organized a massive protest against the Karnataka Maratha Communist Corporation Ltd, and was even arrested for the same.

Who is Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Deepika Das?

Deepika Das is an actor who is a part of Sandalwood, and Tollywood. She participated in the 7th season of Bigg Boss Kannada back in 2019. The diva even reached the finale of the show.

Who is Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Rakesh Adiga?

Rakesh Adiga is a Sandalwood actor who was also a part of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 and turned out as the 1st runner-up. He got a direct entry to the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

Predictable Bigg Boss Kannada 9 winner

The voting lines were open until yesterday on the 30th of December, and if the trend is any hint, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 9 will either be Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga. Both the contestants have done exceedingly well during their journey in the house.

