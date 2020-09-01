Bigg Boss Kannada contestant OPENS UP on being linked with drug scandal accused

Kichcha Sudeep hosted Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Adam Pasha's name has been dragged into the controversial drug racket controversy.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), recently busted a drug racket in Bengaluru and has reportedly arrested former television actress Anika D, along with two of her associates M Anoop and R Ravindran. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, many Sandalwood celebs are involved in rave parties and often do this after the release of their films. The report states that accused Anikha used to supply drugs for the parties. The filmmaker Indrajith Lankesh also spoke about drug gang in Sandalwood and apparently, is ready to reveal the names if he is given security for the same.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep hosted Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Adam Pasha's name has been dragged into the same. Recently, he opened up on meeting Anikha a year ago at a dance club but had no idea about her involvement in the drug racket. "I had met her a year ago in Kammanahalli dance club. She had not revealed her original name and told me Niki was her name. I did not know that she was a drug supplier. I have not done anything illegal. So, I am not afraid of anything," Adam Pasha said according to a report in IB Times.

He further said, "I don't have links with people from film industry. So, I don't know the links that she has with Sandalwood. I used to go to clubs to perform salsa dance."

Meanwhile, Indrajith Lankesh before the Central Crime Branch police on Monday was questioned for five hours after he claimed that many from the Kannada film industry are involved in drugs.

​Also Read: Kannada producer Indrajit Lankesh shares evidence of 15 film actors indulging in drug abuse

Credits :IB Times

Share your comment ×