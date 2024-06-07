Bigg Boss Kannada couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda heading for divorce after four years of marriage

Bigg Boss Kannada fame and celebrity couple Chandan Shetty and Nivedtitha Gowda are heading to a divorce. According to several news reports, the couple has decided to part ways on mutual grounds after a marriage of four years.

The couple began their romantic journey back in the days of Bigg Boss Kannada which led to their marriage in 2020. As per a report by One India, Chandan Shetty said that both of them want to go in separate ways, mentioning they have differences. It was reported that they have chosen to pursue their individual careers and are happily seeking a divorce.

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda seemingly filed for a divorce petition under Section 13B on Thursday. The couple appeared in front of the court on Friday to move ahead with the process and were apparently seen leaving the court premises together.

The couple’s romantic journey began back in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 days. The couple started to be good friends inside the house. Later, love blossomed which led to their engagement in 2019 in the following days.

The Sandalwood couple’s decision to separate has deeply left their fans in shock, with many wondering how their social media presence did not indicate anything. The official announcement by the couple is still pending which is likely to be made soon.

Who are Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda?

Niveditha Gowda is a former contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. Apart from being a part of the reality TV show, she is also an actress and a model. The actress was famous for her unique accent on the show and shot to fame with her appearance on the show.

On the other hand, Chandan Shetty is a music composer, lyricist, and singer who predominantly works in Kannada films. Making his debut as a composer in 2016’s Railway Children, the musician is next set to compose for the film Choo Mantar starring Sharan and Meghana Gaonkar.

Besides these, the singer has also worked in several singles and is a prominent face in Kannada reality shows.

