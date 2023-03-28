Bigg Boss Kannada fame Akshatha Kuki ties the knot in a private ceremony

Akshatha Kuki is a familiar name to one and all from her stint in the last season of the Bigg Boss Kannada competition. She has been under the spotlight ever since her Bigg Boss entry. The ceremony was held in Belgavi with close family and friends attending. She has tied the knot with techie Avinash. Akshatha took to her Instagram account to share the pictures with her followers.

Akshatha’s controversial Bigg Boss exit and fan’s reaction



The engagement took place last month and it was then that she announced her marriage news on social media. There were some controversies surrounding her eviction from last year’s Bigg Boss Kannada during double eviction along with fellow contestant Chythrra Hallikere, which had caused uproar in support for her on social media at that time. She was considered to be a good contender in the show and her sudden exit ahead of the fifth week disappointed her fans.

Wishes pour in from fans and followers



Ever since she put out her engagement ​news on her Instagram page, fans have been ecstatic about their favourite actress. The newlyweds have been greeted with much warmth and love on social media for the last two days. She also appeared in a television series called “Silli Lalli” much before her breakout entry into Bigg Boss. The actress is also a social media influencer who is hopeful of a career in Kannada films.

