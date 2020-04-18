Bigg Boss Kannada fame Ashita Chandrappa says, ‘Lockdown is payback for those who trolled the contestants’

Ashita Chandrappa, a former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant, opened up about her experience in the Bigg Boss house.

People currently are trying to cope up with the lockdown imposed by the Central Government to contain the COVID-19 situation. In an interview with The Times Of India, Kannada Bigg Boss fame Ashita Chandrappa opened up about how it felt like to be in the house for many days. The Kannada TV actor also spoke about the difference between the quarantine time and the Bigg Boss house.

Ashita Chandrappa stated that this lockdown would show people a small glimpse of what the contestants would go through inside the house. She also stated that the contestants had no family in the house, while people are staying with their families at the time of lockdown. Talking about her quarantine, she stated that she has been spending all her time with her father and that she has been taking care of him.

She was quoted as saying by the daily, "I personally feel people are getting a small glimpse of how it feels to stay inside the Bigg Boss house. A mere example of being quarantined is equivalent to a stay inside the BB house. It is payback time for those who trolled us (the contestants) constantly on social media for our every single move. I hope they can at least understand the situation now".

