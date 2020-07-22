  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah's shocking post of 'I quit world' sends social media into a tizzy

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah's shocking post on Facebook about her 'quitting the world' has left her fans in a panic state. Hours later, the actress revealed she is alright and safe.
4054 reads Mumbai Updated: July 22, 2020 02:46 pm
Bigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah's shocking post of 'I quit world' sends social media into a tizzyBigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah's shocking post of 'I quit world' sends social media into a tizzy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah's recent social media posts have left her fans into a shock. The actress took to social media and wrote, "I quit. Goodbye to this fg world and depression." The Kannada actress' cryptic message on her Facebook account left her fans worried with thoughts about her plans to end the life. They even requested her not to take any extreme step. A lot of her close friends, who came across her Facebook status immediately tried to reach her, but the actress did not pick calls. 

Hours later, Jayashree shared another post and revealed she is safe and doing fine. Her latest Facebook post reads, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all." Her friends and followers who panicked over her FB status are finally relaxed. One of the fans commented, "Good. You're one off the most pretty woman on planet earth dont give up. You stronger then you think." 

Other fan commented, "Glad to hear that! You are so lucky you have so many around you who will talk to you and care for you... Take care." 

I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all

Posted by Jayashree Ramaiah on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Meanwhile, The Times of India quoted actor Ashvithi Shetty revealing about Jayashree Ramaiah going through depression since a very long time. “Jayashree has been battling depression for a while now. She had family issues and was also concerned about the lack of work,” he shared. The actress also revealed that he would try to help her but Jayashree keeps changing her phone numbers, which becomes difficult for her to stay in touch all the time. 

She also made a revelation that after repeated calls, he finally got a message from Jayashree that she was getting admitted to the hospital. 

“But I also got contradictory information that she had been discharged and had been taken to the hospital again but she was refusing to go inside. I am awaiting more clarity on the issue,” Ashvithi revealed. 

Hi everyone Make your mind strong Dont keep your mind idle Especially at this time Be positive Stay safe  Stay Home Everything will be fine soon 

Posted by Ashvithi Shetty on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Credits :Facebook

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement