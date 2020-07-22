Bigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah's shocking post of 'I quit world' sends social media into a tizzy

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah's shocking post on Facebook about her 'quitting the world' has left her fans in a panic state. Hours later, the actress revealed she is alright and safe.

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah's recent social media posts have left her fans into a shock. The actress took to social media and wrote, "I quit. Goodbye to this fg world and depression." The Kannada actress' cryptic message on her Facebook account left her fans worried with thoughts about her plans to end the life. They even requested her not to take any extreme step. A lot of her close friends, who came across her Facebook status immediately tried to reach her, but the actress did not pick calls.

Hours later, Jayashree shared another post and revealed she is safe and doing fine. Her latest Facebook post reads, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all." Her friends and followers who panicked over her FB status are finally relaxed. One of the fans commented, "Good. You're one off the most pretty woman on planet earth dont give up. You stronger then you think."

Other fan commented, "Glad to hear that! You are so lucky you have so many around you who will talk to you and care for you... Take care."

I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all

Meanwhile, The Times of India quoted actor Ashvithi Shetty revealing about Jayashree Ramaiah going through depression since a very long time. “Jayashree has been battling depression for a while now. She had family issues and was also concerned about the lack of work,” he shared. The actress also revealed that he would try to help her but Jayashree keeps changing her phone numbers, which becomes difficult for her to stay in touch all the time.

She also made a revelation that after repeated calls, he finally got a message from Jayashree that she was getting admitted to the hospital.

“But I also got contradictory information that she had been discharged and had been taken to the hospital again but she was refusing to go inside. I am awaiting more clarity on the issue,” Ashvithi revealed.

Hi everyone Make your mind strong Dont keep your mind idle Especially at this time Be positive Stay safe Stay Home Everything will be fine soon

