Bigg Boss Kannada fame Neha falls prey to fake news of her giving birth in California; Actress is devastated

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Neha recently slammed reports about her giving birth to a child in US. She also requested everyone to contact her for clarification on anything about her personal life.
10498 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 01:46 pm
Bigg Boss Kannada season 3 fame Neha Gowda recently became a victim to the fake news of her giving birth to a child in California. The actress recently took to social media and slammed reports about the same. She also requested everyone to contact her for clarification on anything about her personal life. Slamming the reports about the same, Neha Gowda wrote, "I thank my fans for letting me know of the fake spread article about me. When such articles roll out and get active just because of some random news about someone which is not true I really feel devastated. I don't know why they write something like that which isn't true just to make their notes viral."

IB Times quoted the actress further saying, "Just this thought will change the way it writes. Once again, I request this to be mellowed down. you never know who would lose his/her life when something fake goes viral. Thoughts are sometimes dangerous to put someone into trouble and we have seen a lot of cases already. Let us all put in efforts to live and let live. I have always encouraged media writers when they have approached me. please contact me in the future and I will be happy to give out genuine content." 

Neha Gowda also bashed media for writing fake news about her. "I genuinely request ppl holding the pen to be a little generous and ask to themselves once, WOULD I BE WRITING THIS NOTE IF IT WAS MY SISTER, MY MOTHER, MY BEST FRIEND or, MY OWNSELF. [sic]," Neha was quoted as saying. 

Neha Gowda is an air hostess by profession. She made her acting debut with a Kannada movie but shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada season 3. She is currently settled in North California, USA. 

