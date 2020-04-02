Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeepa shares a video with a request to his fans amid COVID 19 lockdown

Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeepa took to his Instagram space and shared a video, requesting his fans to stay indoors to combat the outspread of COVID 19.

Taking to Instagram, Kannada actor and Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeepa requested his fans and followers to stay at home and cooperate with the government to handle the COVID 19 crisis. He also thanked the cops, doctors and sanitary workers, who are working round the clock to help us combat the situation. Along with the video, he posted an emotional note and requested people to set aside the differences to fight the virus.

He wrote on Instagram, “Helping the govt is helping ourselves in return. I'm sure each n everyone are looking forward to life, getting back to normal. A small request to all. let's leave aside the differences n work towards the safety of our people,,our city,, our state,,,our country. Life seems dead now,,,, let's bring it back to Life. Mch luv to all...” (sic). Several celebrities have been sharing motivational messages to people to help them stay indoors. The government has imposed a nationwide lockdown in order to keep COVID 19 from spreading.

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeepa’s big movies of this year include Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Pailwaan and Dabangg 3. Sudeepa’s role as an antagonist in Dabangg 3 was the most-talked-about one in particular. Meanwhile, other than having four Kannada films in his kitty - Kotigobba 3, Phantom, Billa Ranga Baashaa and Thugs of Malgudi, the actor also hosting the Kannada version of Bigg Boss.

Credits :Instagram

