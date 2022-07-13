Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep back as the host, shoots promo for Season 9 of popular reality show

fter many successful seasons, Kiccha Sudeep will once again don the host's cap for season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada. Spilling his excitement for the new journey, the Vikrant Rona actor took to Twitter and penned, "Exciting promo shoot for the new #BigBossKannada. Thanks to the entire team for all your efforts, and also to all those lovely people who participated in the shoot. You all, look forward to the promo soon ,,, its a supaa announcement."

The preparations for the new season of the reality show are going on in full swing. Meanwhile, the makers have also shared a picture from the making of the promo for Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Featuring the host Kiccha Sudeep, the still has gone viral on social media. He can be seen looking all handsome donning a black blazer and shirt in the photograph.

In the meantime, the makers are reportedly planning to launch a Mini season before the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. If the sources are to be believed, this Mini-season will stream on an OTT platform by the second week of August this year. It is likely to have some media personalities and influencers as the contestants. They will be locked inside the house for 45 days. Kiccha Sudeep has been roped in as the host for both Mini season as well as season 9 of the reality show.

Now talking about Vikrant Rona, the film has been made under the direction of Anup Bhandari. The project stars Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in prominent roles, along with others. The venture is all ready to reach the audience on 28th July this year. It will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

