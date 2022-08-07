Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Day 1: Jaswant & others kickstart their journey in the house by celebrating his birthday

Another season of Bigg Boss Kannada commenced with a bang yesterday. Host Kiccha Sudeep welcomed a new set of contestants in the house namely Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Gowda, Roopesh Shetty, Spoorthi Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, Somanna Machimada, Uday Surya (Vivek), Jayshree Aradhya, Jashwanth Bopanna, Sanya Iyer, Arjun Ramesh, Chythraa Pothraj, Nandu, Kiran Yogeshwar, Lokesh, Akshatha Kuki, and Chaitra Halikere. On the Day 1 of the show, Jaswant and others kickstarted their journey with his birthday celebration.

We have come across a string of pictures from his birthday bash inside the house, where one can see the housemates putting the cake on his face and having a gala time.