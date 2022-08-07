Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Day 1: Jaswant & others kickstart their journey in the house by celebrating his birthday
Jaswant and the other housemates celebrate his birthday on the first day of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.
Another season of Bigg Boss Kannada commenced with a bang yesterday. Host Kiccha Sudeep welcomed a new set of contestants in the house namely Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Gowda, Roopesh Shetty, Spoorthi Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, Somanna Machimada, Uday Surya (Vivek), Jayshree Aradhya, Jashwanth Bopanna, Sanya Iyer, Arjun Ramesh, Chythraa Pothraj, Nandu, Kiran Yogeshwar, Lokesh, Akshatha Kuki, and Chaitra Halikere. On the Day 1 of the show, Jaswant and others kickstarted their journey with his birthday celebration.
We have come across a string of pictures from his birthday bash inside the house, where one can see the housemates putting the cake on his face and having a gala time.
Check out the pictures below:
This primary season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will be followed by Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. The preparations for the new season of the reality show are also going on in full swing.
Meanwhile on the work front, basking in the success of Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeep recently talked about his unfinished drama with Rakshit Shetty during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, "Rakshit is a very sweet boy. He has these very cold fights with me, which he doesn't express and I have mine too. I admire him as a writer and as an actor more after charlie. He has a great ambition of telling stories and I am sure, he will make Thugs of Malgudi when he wants to do it. I keep bullying people that don't believe this boy. As and when he finishes a film, he runs into something else. Which is fair. This film will happen when it is meant to happen. It's a brilliant idea. I just know a line of it, but it's a brilliant idea. I am sure, he will do a great job on the film."
Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Kannada to premiere on August 6; Host Kiccha Sudeep gives a sneak peek into the house
Credits: Voot
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!