Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 contestant Varthur Santosh arrested; here’s why

Varthur Santosh, a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10, found himself in legal trouble yesterday. The accused was arrested by the forest department for possessing and wearing what seems to be a tiger claw locket. As per the law, possession of such an item is prohibited and consequences are to be adhered to. The incident occurred on October 22, when forest officials arrived at the Bigg Boss house to apprehend the accused.

The chain of events leading to Santosh's arrest began with a public complaint against him for wearing what appeared to be tiger claws. Following this complaint, forest officials visited the Bigg Boss studio near Komaghatta and requested the authorities to hand over the suspected locket for examination.

After a thorough examination, forest officials confirmed that the locket indeed contained genuine tiger claws. This discovery prompted the forest department to take immediate action. They requested the Bigg Boss organizers to surrender Varthur Santosh for further questioning.

Varthur Santosh’s arrest

Varthur Santosh, upon being brought before the forest officials, admitted to obtaining the locket with tiger claws three years ago in Hosur. Following this admission, the forest department arrested him at approximately 8:30 p.m. His possession of tiger claws is in direct violation of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, which classifies tigers as highly endangered species. This violation carries a maximum penalty of three to seven years of imprisonment. As of now, Varthur Santosh remains in the custody of the forest range office located in Kaggalipura.

About Varthur Santosh

Varthur Santosh, also known as Hallikar Odeya, gained fame for his involvement in rearing the Hallikar breed of cattle. He serves as the chairman of the Hallikar Cattle Breed and the All India Hallikar Breed Conservation Committee.

