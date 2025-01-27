Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Finale: Hanumantha Lamani emerges as winner of Kichcha Sudeep-hosted show; takes home THIS whopping amount

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 has finally concluded after weeks of intense competition and drama. Among the six finalists, Hanumantha Lamani emerged as the winner of the Kichcha Sudeep-hosted show and took home the trophy. He defeated Trivikram in the finale and won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Trivikram secured the runner-up position and won a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. According to Asianet News, Hanumantha received over 5.23 crore votes, while Trivikram got more than 2 crore votes. This season saw double the number of votes compared to Season 10. Rajath Kishan finished as the second runner-up and won Rs 10 lakh. Kichcha Sudeep personally entered the house to bring the final three contestants to the stage.

Hanumantha and Rajath, who entered through wild card entries, created history by reaching the finale. No wildcard contestant had ever made it this far in Kannada Bigg Boss history. Sudeep had earlier congratulated them when they entered the show.

Meanwhile, the six contestants who made it to the finale were Hanumantha, Trivikram, Mokshitha Pai, Bhavya Gowda, Manju, and Rajath.

Take a look at the winning moment of Hanumantha:

Soon after the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 11 was declared, fans took to their social media handles to express their reactions. A netizen posted on X, "Hanumantha was first ever wild card contestant in entire all languages of Bigg Boss history to win the Straight Main season (excluding OTT)."

Another social media user wrote, "Hanumantha entered 3rd weekend as wild card contestant . Native Uttara kannada, Rural Hanumantha Contributed in BB journey as Entertainer, Singer, Intellectual gamer, TTF winner and Gem personality. Title winner."

Advertisement

"This win of #Hanumantha is just the beginning to showcase to the world around us that one can really survive and thrive in a competitive world by minding our own business & not worrying about the negative critics and fighting hard to achieve your goal," read another post.

Check out more reactions below:

What do you think about Hanumantha's big win as a wildcard contestant? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Did Kichcha Sudeep hint at ‘inside agendas’ behind quitting as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada? Find out