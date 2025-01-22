Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11: Meet 6 finalists competing for trophy in Kichcha Sudeep-hosted reality TV show

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, is inching closer to its finale after weeks of intense drama and competition. The game began with nearly 20 contestants, and now only a few remain. Currently, six contestants are left in the show, battling for the whopping cash prize and the trophy.

The finalists who have made it to the last week of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 are Hanumantha, Mokshitha Pai, Manju, Bhavya Gowda, Rajath Kishan, and Trivikram.

Manju gained recognition for portraying villainous characters in Kannada films. He rose to fame with the 2014 movie Ugramm and has been part of films like Kirik Party and Max. Hanumantha Lamani, a folk singer, became well-known after securing the runner-up position in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 15 and joined the show as a wild-card entry.

Bhavya Gowda, a television actress, earned popularity through the serial Geetha and achieved the milestone of winning the captaincy three times. Trivikram is a familiar face from the serial Padmavathi and is also active in fitness and cricket, representing Karnataka Bulldozers in the Celebrity Cricket League.

Mokshitha Pai gained fame for her role in the Kannada serial Paaru and later expanded her career into Tamil television. Rajath, also known as Bujji, entered the show as a wild-card contestant and has built a reputation for his bold personality.

Advertisement

Notably, this season marks the final appearance of Kichcha Sudeep as the host of the reality show. He took to his X handle and wrote, "BB is smthn I have enjoyed from past 11 seasons. Thank u all for all the love you have shown. Coming finale is my last as a host, and I hope to entertain u all to my best.It's an unforgettable journey, I'm glad to have handled it to my best. Thank you, @ColorsKannada, for this opportunity. Much luv and respect to all. Love, K."

Take a look at his post below:

Meanwhile, the finale episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada 11 will air on January 25 and 26. As the competition is coming to an end, who do you think deserves to win the show?

ALSO READ: Kichcha Sudeep pens heartbreaking note on receiving last message from mother on Saturday; shoots for Bigg Boss Kannada amidst chaos