Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: The Kiccha Sudeep hosted show to be resumed this month end?

The Kannada reality show's eighth season was halted after the second wave of the pandemic hit the nation.

It is well known that Kannada’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 8 was stopped mid way due to the COVID-19 lockdown to contain the second wave of pandemic. Now, a report has come up stating that the reality show is all set to be resumed from this month end as the shootings are going on as the nation is slowing returning back to normal. However, the makers have not yet announced the same officially, and it is expected to be made soon.

It is reported that the season will be resumed with the same contestants who were there when the show was halted. Apparently, the contestants will be sent to the sets only after their COVID-19 tests are done and they will also be under quarantine. It is reported that a special medical team will also monitor the participants’ health in the wake of the pandemic. In January this year, before the eighth season started, the Business Head of the channel, Parameshwar Gundkal, shared a still of Kichcha Sudeep from the promo shoot and revealed about the show’s launch.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Bigg Boss Kannada to launch in Feb (sic)". On Friday, host Kiccha Sudeep himself had shared a still from the photoshoot and wrote, "Bigg Boss season 8 soon. Promo shoot in progress(sic)." On the other hand, Kichcha Sudeep shared his photo with a coffee mug printed with the Bigg Boss logo and wrote, “BigBoss season 8 soon. Promo shoot in progress”.

