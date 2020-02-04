Bigg Boss Losliya and Harbhajan Singh to romance on screen in Friendship; Deets inside

Media reports suggest that Harbhajan Singh's first movie as the lead actor will have Bigg Boss famed Losliya as the female lead.

Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan rose to fame after her appearance in Tamil reality Show, Bigg Boss. She took part in the show’s third season, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. She had a bitter sweet relationship with her co contestants and the love triangle which involved her and two other contestants Sakshi and Kavi, was the talk of the show. Though ultimately Mugen Rao won the season, Losliya was one of the most contestants who managed to create a huge fan base during the course of the show.

Now, media reports suggest that she will be seen sharing screen space with cricketer turned actor Harbhajan Singh in a film, Friendship. This comes after reports which suggested that she would make her debut with actor Aari in another film.

Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar who earlier made Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi, it is believed that Friendship will provide the break for the TV star. Meanwhile, Losliya’s co contestants Tharshan took to his Instagram space recently and revealed that he would be making his acting debut soon with a big team. It can be expected that the makers would release the film’s first look poster soon. Mugen Rao, who won that season’s title has also been roped in to play the lead role in a movie, suggest reports.

