Bigg Boss Malayalam 1 contestant Pearle Maaney shares a throwback video; Calls it a life changing experience

Taking to Instagram, Pearle Maaney shared a throwback video from when she was in the house. The video clip is one of the viral videos of the season.

Pearle Maaney is one of the debut contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The model, who was in the house for more than 90 days, shared a video from the show, in which she was seen cooking a snack along with Sabumon. The video in particular was one of the viral clips from the show. In the video, she can be seen preparing Seeda along with Sabumon. As the snack started to splatter all over, the contestants ran way, hiding under tables and chairs.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Stayed in a house for 100 days. No Phone, no internet, no tv, no books, no nature, limited food, no soil to walk on.. just plastic grass, no hot water in the bathroom, can’t sleep during the day, no music, no contact with family, never stepped out even once. This experience has definitely changed all of us for better. So while cooking we had to imagine the recipes.. this might look funny but this was our avastha learn how to cook my dear ones. Learn how to cook. this was after almost 90 days. We were trying to make what they call in Tamil Seeda.. does anyone know what it’s called in Malayalam!”

It is to be noted that the second season of the show was called off due to the ongoing COVID crisis. The central government imposed a nationwide lockdown, due to which the show came to an end. Hosted by Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows in Malayalam, even though only two seasons have been aired so far.

