Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Abhirami Suresh REVEALS the reason for rejecting Mohanlal’s show

Singer Abhirami Suresh, who was rumoured to be participating in Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, has cleared the air about entering the show.

With just one day left for the premiere of the much awaited Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, speculations about the probable contestants of the show are going rife. So far, several names have been rumoured to be participating in the popular reality show which will be hosted by superstar Mohanlal. Amid these speculated contestants, there were reports that singer Abhirami Suresh will also be trying her luck inside the Bigg Boss house. However, the lady has cleared the air about participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.

In her recent interaction with Times of India, Abhirami confirmed that she was approached for the upcoming season of the show. And while she is a huge fan of the show, it was a great opportunity for her. However, Abhirami had to let go of the proposal owing to her professional commitments. But she is over the moon about the fact that she was considered for Mohanlal’s show. "It is true that I have been approached by the team. But, sadly due to some professional commitments, I couldn't accept the offer. I am a huge fan of the show and happy that I was considered for it,” Abhirami was quoted saying.

Interestingly, not just Abhirami, her sister Amrita Suresh was also rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. However, the Mariville singer clarified that Amrita isn’t participating in the show either.

Meanwhile, the media reports suggest that the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 will be coming with an interesting theme along with some new elements in the show. Only time will reveal if the new season will be able to meet the expectations of the audience.

