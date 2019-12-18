Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Aristo Suresh’s advice for contestants is all about being original & true to themselves

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Aristo Suresh has shared a piece of special advice for the upcoming contestants of the upcoming season.

After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss Malayalam, the much awaited second season of the popular reality show is all set to hit the television screens next month. The show will be once again hosted by superstar Mohanlal and the audience can’t keep calm about it. While the makers are keeping the audience intrigued with the interesting promos of the show, former contestants are seen sending their best wishes for Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Aristo Suresh.

Expressing his excitement about the new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, the veteran actor shared a special piece of advice for the new contestants of the show. Suresh stated that it is important to not have a fake personality in the house as the show is the mirror of society. He also emphasised that one should play the game to earn fame on the reality show.

“Bigg Boss is indeed a mirror of the society. People are seeing and judging you when you are inside that house. Be yourself and never fake. If you are angry, show it but never talk behind anyone's back and play just to earn fame," Suresh told Times of India.

Furthermore, the veteran actor recalled his journey on Bigg Boss Malayalam and said that the show trained him to live with limitations and challenges. Suresh also mentioned that BBM brought the best in him and also made him reach a wider audience. "For me, Bigg Boss was never a show, it was life. Today, if more people recognise this supporting actor who has done very minimal roles in movies, it is just because of the wide reach of the show," he added.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More