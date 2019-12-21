Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Basheer Bashi advises new contestants to remain patient in the game; Says ‘Be yourself’

As Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is gearing up for its premiere, Basheer Bashi has a piece of special advice for the contestants of the new season. Here’s what he said.

After creating a lot of buzz among the viewers, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is all set to hit the television screens next month. Interestingly, superstar Mohanlal will be returning as the host of this popular reality show. It is reported that Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 will be premiered on January 5 next year. Ever since the new season has been announced there have been speculations about the probable contestants of the show. Amid these speculations, former contestant Basheer Bashi has come up with a piece of golden advice for the contestants of the upcoming season.

In his interview with Times of India, Basheer stated that the soul mantra to survive in the Bigg Boss house is to stay calm and be true to oneself. Calling Bigg Boss Malayalam one of the best experiences of life, Basheer stated that one can’t act inside the house to win the hearts on the show. “You should need patience. Then have a mind to bear anything. Don't think that you can act inside the house and win hearts. Be yourself. It is one of the best experiences in life,” Basheer was quoted saying.

To note, Basheer was one of the most talked about contestants in the first season and was known for his strong game in the house. Talking about his journey, “Life after Bigg Boss feels like a dream. People rated me as a flirt and womaniser as I have two wives. But now, people understood my real self and family audience has accepted me.”

When quizzed about who he wants to see on Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, Basheer had a unique name to suggest. The entrepreneur turned actor suggested that internet sensation Fukru will be the perfect fit for the popular reality show. "Fukru can be a great contestant. People will surely love him for his charm and fun," Basheer added.

Credits :Times Of India

