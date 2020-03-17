  1. Home
Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Rajith Kumar taken into custody by Kerala Police; Details Inside

On Sunday, fans gathered in large number, resulting in police action against fans and Bigg Boss contestant. Now according to the latest reports, Rajith Kumar has been taken into custody by Kerala police.
While celebrities are requesting their fans to take necessary precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, hundreds of people swarmed the Cochin airport late on Sunday to welcome Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Rajith Kumar. Rajith Kumar was thrown out of the reality show after he applied green chilly paste in the yes of his co-contestant. On Sunday, fans gathered in large number, resulting in police action against fans and Bigg Boss contestant. Now according to the latest reports, Rajith Kumar has been taken into custody by Kerala police. 

The Nedumbassery police had filed FIR against 79 people along with Rajith Kumar for unlawful assembly, rioting, disobeying the orders of a public servant and causing danger to the public. While Kerala and other parts of India are under strict surveillance in the wake of recent COVID-19 spread, Rajith was seen greeting his fans at the airport. The videos of the same surfaced on social media. While the entire world is being cautious, Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Rajith Kumar has irked everyone with this shameful act.


Taking to Facebook, Ernakulam Collector S Suhas wrote, “In the backdrop of Covid-19, when the entire world is exercising caution, the actions of a TV show contestant and his fans association at the Cochin International Airport will shame every Malayali. At a time when religious, political and social organisations are abandoning public events and showing solidarity with the safety of the people, law enforcers cannot turn a blind eye to such violations of the law.”

Bollywood and South celebrities have also been requesting their fans to stay indoors and take the much-needed precautions. 

Credits :Twitter

