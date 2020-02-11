Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Daya to OPEN UP about her feelings for Rajith? Find out

When Daya, a contestant from the third season of Malayalam reality show confessed her feelings for her co contestant Rajith, he rejected it saying that she is 16 years younger to him.

The sixth week of Bigg Boss Malayalam is all set to be started. Last week, the housemates were pleasantly surprised after it was declared a no-eviction week. Now, one person will be evicted this weekend. In last night’s episode, the contestants nominated two contestants each for eviction. A promo was revealed, in which the housemates are seen suggesting two names each in the confession room, while adding their reasons for the nomination.

Now, buzz is that Daya will open up about her feelings for her co contestant Ranjith. A promo was shown, in which Daya confessed her feelings through a letter. However, Rajith dismissed it saying that he was 16 years elder to her. The video also showed him suggesting her to address him, ‘uncle’. Another video surfaced, which showed the contestants dancing for the routine morning song. In the video, the new cooking team, Rajith, Sooraj and Daya are seen busy preparing breakfast for everyone.

Meanwhile, a new contestant entered the house as a wildcard contestant. Apparently, the model Pavan Gino Thomas is a friend of former Bigg Boss Malayalam finalist Shiyas Kareem. Shiyas Kareem took to his social media to wish his friend the best. Shiyas wrote: "All the best pavan my brother for your wild card entry to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. May this be a game changer to your life! Cheers!"

