Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Ex contestant Sreelakshmi Sreekumar advises contestants to be themselves on the show

Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, who won hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss Malayalam, has special advice for the contestants of the new season.

It’s just a couple of days left for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 and the audience can’t keep calm about it. The popular reality show will once again be hosted by superstar Mohanlal and is expected to keep the audience intrigued with its interesting twists. Not only the audience, but the former contestants from the previous season are also looking forward to Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. While former contestants Shiyas Kareem, Aristo Suresh, Basheer Bashi, Ranjini Haridas etc expressed their excitement for the new season, joining the bandwagon is Sreelakshmi Sreekumar.

To note, Sreelakshmi became the household name with her stint on Mohanlal’ show. Calling it a memorable experience, she told Times of India, “It was fun. It was just a TV show for the audience but for us, we all got new friends and we are still like a family. I’m happy that I could earn some really good friends through Bigg Boss.” This isn’t all. Sreelakshmi who won millions of hearts with her game and strategy on the show gave a golden piece of advice to the contestants of the new season.

The television actress stated that the contestants shouldn’t be faking anything about themselves. Instead, just being themselves is the key to survive inside the Bigg Boss house.

Sreelakshmi also suggested that Badai Bungalow fame Arya will be a perfect fit for the new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. "She’s very bubbly and doesn’t fake around. A very original personality. Arya will surely be a great contestant for the show,” she added.

Credits :Times Of India

