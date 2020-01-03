Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Ex winner Sabumon advises new contestants not to have pre planned strategies for show

Ahead of the launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2, former winner Sabumon has a golden piece of advice for the contestants of the reality show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is all set to take over the television screens this weekend and we can’t keep calm about this new season of the popular reality show. The show will be returning with superstar Mohanlal as it hosts once again and if the media reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 will be coming with an interesting theme and some gripping surprise elements. While there are speculations about who all will be participating in Mohanlal’s show, Sabumon, who had won the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, has come with a piece of golden advice for the new contestants.

In his recent conversation with Times of India, Sabumon stated that it is important to stay true to oneself inside the house. He further emphasised that one can’t survive in the house with the sole intention to win the show. Instead, take it as an opportunity to live and understand some strangers and create some unforgettable memories. "No pre-planned strategies or game plans will work for you. Don't play the game with the intention to win the show. Enter with a clear mind to explore a new atmosphere. Be ready to live and understand some strangers," Sabu was quoted saying.

To note, Sabu emerged as the winner of BBM last year and was highly appreciated for his strong game. Recalling his journey on this, stated that the reality show was a good experience which gave him wonderful memories to cherish forever. Furthermore, Sabumon stated, “Bigg Boss journey was a great experience. It can never be compared to our day to day life. The show has given me some unforgettable memories, insights and great friends.”

We wonder if the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 will pay heed to Sabumon’s advice or will come up with their mantra for the show.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More