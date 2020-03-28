Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Abhirami Suresh OPENS UP about her chemistry with co contestant Rajith

Abhirami Suresh, one of the wildcard contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, opened up about her chemistry with co contestant Rajith.

We all know that singer Abhirami Suresh has had an amazing journey for 25 days in the Malayalam Bigg Boss house. Along with all other contestants, she is also home finally as the show has been called off following the lockdown imposed by the government to control the outspread of COVID 19. In an interview with The Times Of India, she opened up about her experience in the show. She has also opened up about her adorable chemistry with co contestant Rajith, which was one of the most favorite portions of the season.

Abhirami told the daily that she had no plans or strategy to team up with Rajith and that she was not even aware of his fan base as she was not following the shoe. Adding that it had happened naturally, she stated that they both had shared some mutual interests. Abhirami stated that even if anyone had had any strategies, it will be impossible to follow them as their true self will eventually come up. She added that her participation in the show happened all of a sudden.

Suresh stated that she entered the house only for a performance on the 50th-day celebration. But when the team offered her a chance to participate, she took it up. Talking about Amritha, who entered the show along with her, she said Amritha was a better contestant than her. She was quoted as saying by TOI, “At times, I think that the person opposite to me is a lovable individual, whereas she was clear that the other one was just a contestant, I lacked this clarity”.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More