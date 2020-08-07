Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Arya opens up on cyber bullies; Says ‘they are sadists and mentally ill’

Apparently, after she posted a picture with her child, a person commented saying that her child might have coronavirus.

Social media users, especially celebrities, are often being victims of online abusers and cyberbullies. Several people from the industry have been vocal about these bullies and they have even filed cases against the abusers. Arya of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame opened up about her experience with cyberbullies in an interview with The Times Of India. She was bullied after her older photoshoot surfaced online and after her participation in the reality show.

Talking to the English daily, she said that these bullies will go to any extent to make one feel bad. She said that the bullies would curse the families of celebrities and it has no age limit. She was quoted as saying, “In real life, if you don't like a person, what will you do? You avoid that person. But, the mentality of the cyberbullies is different. If they hate you, they follow you, abuse and curse your family. It is nothing but a mental illness, a sort of sadism indeed.”

She said that she was shattered upon seeing one particular comment by a bully. Apparently, after she posted a picture with her child, a person commented saying that her child might have coronavirus. She said that she was devastated after she read the comment. She added that these abusive messages do not affect the reputation of celebrities but they only expose the people who make such comments. “Whatever you puke in the comment box or inbox is what you have in your blood,” she said.

