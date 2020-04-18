Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Arya says her social media accounts are full of offensive messages by trolls

In an interview, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Arya opened up that her social media accounts were filled with abuses by online trolls.

Badai Bungalow host and Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Arya opened up in an interview with E Times TV about bullies who are trolling her online. While we all know her awesome kills to keep small screen fans entertained, her life has taken a roller coaster ride after her participation in the second season of the reality show. While claiming that she is not new to controversies, she stated that it had upset her to see trolls taking up the members of her family including her 8-year-old daughter.

In the interview, she alleged that the bullying and abuse started even when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. Online trolls with fake IDs have been trolling her family and friends even when she was inside the house, she alleged. Stating that she anticipated haltered from the viewers, she noted that she did not expect her family to be brought into this. She stated that the problems that she had with her contestants were solved then and there.

She was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “Initially, I decided not to react to the comments, but at a point, it has crossed all the lines. Even when I share awareness posts on COVID-19, many comment that I am trying to act as a ‘good human’. Anyway, I am done with keeping quiet, I have filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell against the cyber bullies and the investigation is going on.”

