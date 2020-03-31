Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Arya says 'I don't regret participating in the show'; Shares her best memory

Arya who hit the headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 house, recently interacted with her fans on social media. The actress during her interaction said, "I don't regret participating in the show."

The makers of the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 announced the closure of the reality show due to coronavirus outbreak. The production house ensured health and safety of the contestants and the large crew involved with the show. The Mohanlal hosted show has been temporarily shut and the contestants are out of the house. TV actress and contestant of BB Malayalam 2, Arya who hit the headlines over her stint in the house, recently interacted with her fans on social media. The actress during her interaction with fans said, "I don't regret participating in the show."

One of the fans asked her the best memory she had inside the house and she recalled the moment when she was shown her daughter's birthday special video. She is also spending a lot of time with her daughter Roya and watching series online. "I have a lot of things to catch up. Movies, series etc, I just started it. Also, I am happily spending some quality time with my baby," she said while interacting with fans. Arya also expressed that she can't wait for the lockdown to end and meet all the Bigg Boss contestants.

A day ago, she took to Instagram and shared a group picture from the last day inside Bigg Boss house. Arya captioned, "Ending it all in the happiest note ever .. My extended family with the one and only @mohanlal A moment to be cherished for a lifetime."

Check out her Instagram posts below:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More