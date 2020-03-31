Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Arya says 'I don't regret participating in the show'; Shares her best memory
The makers of the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 announced the closure of the reality show due to coronavirus outbreak. The production house ensured health and safety of the contestants and the large crew involved with the show. The Mohanlal hosted show has been temporarily shut and the contestants are out of the house. TV actress and contestant of BB Malayalam 2, Arya who hit the headlines over her stint in the house, recently interacted with her fans on social media. The actress during her interaction with fans said, "I don't regret participating in the show."
One of the fans asked her the best memory she had inside the house and she recalled the moment when she was shown her daughter's birthday special video. She is also spending a lot of time with her daughter Roya and watching series online. "I have a lot of things to catch up. Movies, series etc, I just started it. Also, I am happily spending some quality time with my baby," she said while interacting with fans. Arya also expressed that she can't wait for the lockdown to end and meet all the Bigg Boss contestants.
A day ago, she took to Instagram and shared a group picture from the last day inside Bigg Boss house. Arya captioned, "Ending it all in the happiest note ever .. My extended family with the one and only @mohanlal A moment to be cherished for a lifetime."
To all those who have been asking us about our well being ... Me and my baby girl are doing great ... We are locked down in the house since the last one week and happily enjoying our “letsfightcorona” days together... This time shall also pass.. let’s just get through this together ... Stay safe .. Stay back at home ... Pray hard for all those struggling souls ... PS: to all those haters out there... Kindly do not post insulting and abusive comments in this post since it has my baby in it... You can abuse in my inbox .. all kind of criticisms are acceptable there Thank you.
