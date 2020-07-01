Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Fukru says TikTok’s ban is not an end for creativity; Says he supports the decision

Talking about his future plans, Fukru stated that he shifted his focus to creating his own videos rather than creating the lip-sync ones.

After the government of India imposed a ban on Chinese apps including the sensational video sharing app TikTok, several people and celebrities expressed their take on the decision. Krishnajeev aka Fukru, who shot to fame after his sensational videos in the app, made it to the second season of Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss. Talking about the ban, he stated that the application was a life changer for him as it gave him a huge fame. However, he said that he stood by the government’s decision.

Talking to The Times Of India, he said, "TikTok was a life changer for me, but I wholeheartedly support the ban. I do have an emotional connection to the platform but now I see it just an application. Banning it is the decision of the government and I completely support it. It was a platform for many people to showcase their talent and shot to fame. This isn't an end for creativity, new apps would come and we will be entertained by it."

The young sensation had more than 4.4 million followers in the application. Fukru stated that the app helped people in getting more creative. Talking about his future plans, Fukru stated that he shifted his focus to creating his own videos rather than creating the lip-sync ones. It is to be noted that Fukru is one of the most famous contestants in the show. The show’s host and Mollywood megastar Mohanlal stated during the show that he himself started watching Fukru’s TikTok videos.

