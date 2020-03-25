Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Reshma Rajan OPENS UP about her experience in the house

Reshma Rajan, who is one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2, opened up in an interview about her experience in the house.

We all know that model Reshma Rajan has had a rollercoaster of a week. Along with all other contestants, she is also home finally as the show has been ended following the lockdown imposed by the government to contain COVID 19 situation. In an interview with The Times Of India, she opened up about her experience in the show. She stated that she hates it when someone backstabs and claimed herself to be a ‘straightforward person’. She added that it was difficult to see when people lied with no second thoughts.

However, she stated that it did not cost her happiness and how she felt about herself. Reshma alleged that her co-contestant Rajith had hired some PR agency, who would pay people to make fake posts and fake comments. Revealing that she had deactivated comments on her social media posts, she stated that the people who make nasty comments on her photo are the ones who gain pleasure out of verbally abusing others. “I wonder why these people take it to heart and degrade us, creating fan armies rather than viewing it as just another show. I believe only his fans had attacked other contestants on social media”, she said.

Talking about the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, she stated it is important to be aware and do the right thing rather than saying that the virus won’t attack people with good heart, taking a dig at Rajith’s statement about the situation. Talking about people who have issued her threats, she stated that she has got screenshots of al the comments and that she would take it legally. She was quoted as saying by TOI “I have screenshots of those posts in which some have planned to physically attack me including pouring acid. I will be filing a cyber-attack case on each person who did it. I will make sure that they don’t practice this ever again”.

