  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Sujo Mathew reveals this year is giving him a tough time; Says 'It’s unforgettable'

Malayalam Bigg Boss fame Sujo Mathew said that he found it very difficult to adapt to the new normal and that this year has been very tough for him so far.
3692 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2020 11:18 am
Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Sujo Mathew reveals this year is giving him a tough time; Says 'It’s unforgettable'Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Sujo Mathew reveals this year is giving him a tough time; Says 'It’s unforgettable'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With the outspread of COVID 19, a new lifestyle is being followed by people across the world. Several new protocols like quarantine, social distancing have become new normal. While some have adopted it easily, others found it difficult. Malayalam Bigg Boss fame Sujo Mathew said in an interview with The Times Of India that he found it very difficult to adapt the new normal and that this year has been very tough for him so far.

Apparently, he was stuck in Chennai for several days, where the pandemic is spreading rapidly. After reaching Bengaluru he was under for quarantine for 14 days. He added that he has not seen his parents for over 6 months. He spoke about how difficult it was to get past the long queues in airports to get stamped before leaving the airport. He said that people rushed to get out of the plane without following social distancing, even though the authorities provide them with all precautions.

The English daily quoted him as saying, “It has been 6 months since I visited my parents. I couldn't step out of Chennai after Bigg Boss and then the Corona outbreak happened. I am planning to apply for the pass to travel to Kerala and yes, yet another 14-day quarantine period awaits me there. The travel protocols and other mandates are for ensuring the safety of an individual but I am finding it tough to adapt to it. 2020 is giving us all a tough time. It is literally 'Adipoli', we will never forget this year”.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement