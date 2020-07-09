Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Sujo Mathew reveals this year is giving him a tough time; Says 'It’s unforgettable'

Malayalam Bigg Boss fame Sujo Mathew said that he found it very difficult to adapt to the new normal and that this year has been very tough for him so far.

With the outspread of COVID 19, a new lifestyle is being followed by people across the world. Several new protocols like quarantine, social distancing have become new normal. While some have adopted it easily, others found it difficult. Malayalam Bigg Boss fame Sujo Mathew said in an interview with The Times Of India that he found it very difficult to adapt the new normal and that this year has been very tough for him so far.

Apparently, he was stuck in Chennai for several days, where the pandemic is spreading rapidly. After reaching Bengaluru he was under for quarantine for 14 days. He added that he has not seen his parents for over 6 months. He spoke about how difficult it was to get past the long queues in airports to get stamped before leaving the airport. He said that people rushed to get out of the plane without following social distancing, even though the authorities provide them with all precautions.

The English daily quoted him as saying, “It has been 6 months since I visited my parents. I couldn't step out of Chennai after Bigg Boss and then the Corona outbreak happened. I am planning to apply for the pass to travel to Kerala and yes, yet another 14-day quarantine period awaits me there. The travel protocols and other mandates are for ensuring the safety of an individual but I am finding it tough to adapt to it. 2020 is giving us all a tough time. It is literally 'Adipoli', we will never forget this year”.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×