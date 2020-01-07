Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Former contestant Srinish Aravind wishes luck to new contestants with adorable post

As Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 has gone on air, former contestant Srinish Aravind penned a special message for the contestants of the new season of Mohanlal’s show.

After creating a lot of buzz among the audience, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 witnessed a grand premiere on January 5, 2020. The show has been hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and features several television celebrities as contestants. The popular reality show has received a thumbs up from the audience and has begun with tiffs and arguments from the first day itself. Certainly, the makers have planned some interesting surprises for both the audience and contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.

As the game on Mohanlal’s show has just begun, former contestant Srinish Aravind has sent his best wishes for the contestants of the second season. To note, Srinish had participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The actor shared an adorable video from his stint on the show wherein he was seen having fun with his wife Pearle Maaney and Shiyas Kareem. In the caption, Srinish wrote that he hopes the new contestants will also create some amazing memories inside the BB house. “Some memories like these are etched in our hearts, love, fights, making up and friendship continue through our life. Watching these breezy moments bring a smile on my face. Hope the new season of BB bring good memories to the new contestants like we three had. wishing them good luck. #biggbossmalayalam #pearlish #sps,” he added.

On the other hand, Pearle also wished the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 luck as they began their journey on the popular reality show. She shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram wherein she was seen posing with former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Oviyaa.

Credits :Instagram

