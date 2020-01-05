Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Here's the probable list of contestants; Check it out

The new year has kick started with a lot of expectation from the makers of the popular TV show. The previous season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was also hosted by the Lucifer actor Mohanlal.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 will is one of the most anticipated television shows of the year. The new year has kick started with a lot of expectation from the makers of the popular TV show. The previous season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was hosted by the Lucifer actor Mohanlal. The south megastar has a huge fan following and the viewers are now looking forward to watch the show hosted by the Big Brother star. The show kick starts from today and the fans and viewers are eager to who are the contestants that will be participating in the latest season of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Here is a probable list of contestants that may appear in the TV show. Badai Bungalow actress Arya is expected to be one of the popular contestants in the reality show. The sultry model-turned-actress shot to fame with the comedy show called Badai Bungalow. Arya was last seen hosting the celebrity music show titled Start Music. The actress cum model Arya is known as a fashionista in the south industry. Next contestant is Alina Padikkal who became famous with her character in her negative character in the show called 'Bharya.'

The web personality Fukru aka Krishnajeev will be seen in the latest season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Comedian and actor Saju Navodaya could be seen as a contestant on the reality show hosted by Malayalam megastar Mohanlal. He featured in film like Vellimoonga and Amar Akbar Anthony. TV actress Manju Pathrose is a probable contestant on the show. She is also a Kerala State Television Awards winner.

