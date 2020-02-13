Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: High drama in the house as Rajith accuses housemates of targeting him and Pavan

On the 38th day of Malayalam Bigg Boss season 2, there was a huge drama in the house after the housemates stole coins that Rajith and Pavan collected.

On the 38th day of the 2nd season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, a huge drama took place in the house as the housemates started fighting over a task given to them. They were asked to collect coins as their task. Rajith and Pavan’s coins were stolen and hidden by the housemates which sparked an outrage. Rajith and Pavan later coplained that the captain of the week, Pashanam Shaji, was not acting responsible.

Annoyed by the theft of coins, Pavan tried to snatch away Sooraj's bag of coins and it again grew up to become a huge brawl in the house. Rajith, who was equally frustrated, joined Pavan in the argument while all the other housemates supported Sooraj. Earlier, Rajith made the headlines when Daya wrote a letter for him, confessing her feelings for her. However, Rajith dismissed it saying that he was 16 years elder to her. He also suggested her to ‘uncle’. Last week, the housemates were pleasantly surprised when it was announced that there would be no evictions.

#BBMS2UnCut "നിങ്ങൾ പലരും ഇവിടെ കോയിൻ വെച്ചപ്പോൾ അവിടെ നിങ്ങൾക്ക് ഞങ്ങളേ വിശ്വാസം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു"-രജിത്

Meanwhile, a new contestant entered the house as a wildcard contestant. Apparently, the model Pavan Gino Thomas is a friend of former Bigg Boss Malayalam finalist Shiyas Kareem. Shiyas Kareem took to his social media to wish his friend the best. Shiyas wrote: "All the best pavan my brother for your wild card entry to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. May this be a game changer to your life! Cheers!"

