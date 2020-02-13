Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: High drama in the house as Rajith accuses housemates of targeting him and Pavan
On the 38th day of the 2nd season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, a huge drama took place in the house as the housemates started fighting over a task given to them. They were asked to collect coins as their task. Rajith and Pavan’s coins were stolen and hidden by the housemates which sparked an outrage. Rajith and Pavan later coplained that the captain of the week, Pashanam Shaji, was not acting responsible.
#BBMS2UnCut "നിങ്ങൾ പലരും ഇവിടെ കോയിൻ വെച്ചപ്പോൾ അവിടെ നിങ്ങൾക്ക് ഞങ്ങളേ വിശ്വാസം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു"-രജിത്
Bigg Boss Season 2 || Mon to Fri 9:30 PM & Sat-Sun PM || Asianet#BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalam #BBM #Mohanlal #Asianet #Lalettan #BBM2 #BiggBossS2 #BiggBossMalayalamSeason2 pic.twitter.com/isMFWvEJ5d
— Asianet (@asianet) February 12, 2020
Meanwhile, a new contestant entered the house as a wildcard contestant. Apparently, the model Pavan Gino Thomas is a friend of former Bigg Boss Malayalam finalist Shiyas Kareem. Shiyas Kareem took to his social media to wish his friend the best. Shiyas wrote: "All the best pavan my brother for your wild card entry to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. May this be a game changer to your life! Cheers!"
#BBMS2ViralCut "ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ നീതി പാലിക്കുക" ബ്രേക്കിനിടയിൽ കോയിൻസ് മോഷണം പോയ രജിത്കുമാർ പ്രതികരിക്കുന്നു
Bigg Boss Season 2 || Mon to Fri 9:30 PM & Sat-Sun at 9 PM || Asianet#BiggBoss #BiggBossSeason2 #BiggBossMalayalam #Mohanlal #Asianet #BiggBossS2 #BiggBossMalayalamSeason2 pic.twitter.com/fLHwpAxab9
— Asianet (@asianet) February 13, 2020
