Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Highlights: Mohanlal concludes show with celebrations; Contestants bid emotional goodbye

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2, which was hosted by Mohanlal has come to an end due to coronavirus outbreak. The makers of the reality show shot the last episode recently and informed the contestant about the gravity of coronavirus outbreak across the world. In the last episode, Mohanlal entered the house and concluded the show with celebrations. He informed contestants that Everything is closed or postponed. “We have to temporarily stop the show. Indian producers’ association, television association and other unions have stopped working,” he added.

Mohanlal interacted with the contestants saying they are all winners and that this season turned up to be a huge hit among the viewers. “Our show is a big hit with Malayali audiences across the world. This show was really enjoyed by everyone. You will see the support and fan following for this show outside. We’re forced to suspend this show when it is at peak of the popularity,” he said. He handed the trophy to all the 10 contestants and said, "You all are the winners."

Mohanlal also assured contestants that their family members are safe and that they should take proper precautions by timely washing hands and covering mouth while coughing.

The Malayalam superstar cut a cake with everyone while the contestants hugged each other and bid an emotional goodbye. Bigg Boss, on the other hand, thanked contestants for playing a wonderful game and being supportive.

