Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Mohanlal returns as the host; Check Out the details of the grand premiere

Mohanlal is all set to host Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 and the show will be premiered this weekend. Here is everything you want to know about the grand premiere.

The makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam have come up with a perfect New Year gift for the viewers. After all, this popular reality show is coming up with the much-awaited second season now. The grand premiere will be aired on January 5 and the excitement amongst the audience is palpable. As per the gossipmongers, around 15 to 18 contestants will be locked inside the BB house this season. Interestingly, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be returning as the house of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.

To note, Mohanlal had made his reality show debut with Bigg Boss Malayalam last year and was highly appreciated for his anchoring skills. In fact, id the media reports are to be believed, the new season will be coming with interesting twists for both audience and contestants. So, if you are looking forward to Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2, here’s where you can watch it.

Grand premiere: 6 PM on Asianet.

Show timings: 9:30 PM every day.

Premiere date: January 5.

While the countdown for the popular reality show has already begun, speculations are rife about who all will be entering Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. From social media star Fukru to Badai Bungalow fame Arya, several contestants have been rumoured to be participating in the show. In fact, the buzz is that Bigg Boss will also be opening its gate for commoners this season. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Talking about the Bigg Boss house, just like the previous season the house will be designed according to a particular theme. However, there has been a change in the location. As per a report published in Times of India, the BB house will be set up in Chennai’s EVP film city which has been the location for Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil for three years now.

Needless to say, the audience is pinning high hopes in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. However, only time will reveal if the show will be able to match up the audience’s expectations.

Credits :Twitter

Read More