Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Mohanlal sends New Year wishes to fans as he begins countdown for the show; Watch Video

Mohanlal, who is returning as a host of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, has begun the countdown for the premiere of the popular reality show.

After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss Malayalam, the makers have finally set the stage for the much awaited second season. Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 will be premiered on January 5 and the excitement among the audience for this popular reality show is palpable. The show will be hosted by superstar Mohanlal who too is excited to return to the television screens with the show. And while everyone is busy celebrating the New Year, the Ittymaani: Made in China actor shared a beautiful promo of the show as he extended his wishes to the fans for 2020.

In the promo, Mohanlal was seen wishing the Malayali audience across the globe a prosperous New Year. This isn’t all. He also began the countdown for Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2. The promo was captioned as, “New Year wishes to the people of the world. Bigg Boss Season 2 - Only 4 more days.” To note, the makers have also been keeping the audience intrigued with interesting promos of the show. In fact, the tagline ‘There are no more big games, but games of different levels’ is also piquing the viewers' interest in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.

Interestingly, ever since the second season of this popular reality show has been announced, there have been speculations about who all will be participating in Mohanlal’s show. Names like Aswamedham actor G S Pradeep, Badai Bungalow fame Arya, journalist Sunitha Devadas, TikTok star Fukru etc have been doing the rounds. However, an official confirmation about the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is yet to be made.

