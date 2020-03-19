Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Mohanlal's show to air its last episode on Friday due to Coronavirus; Details inside

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 shoot has been temporarily suspended. The shooting of the reality show is being 'temporarily suspended' to ensure the health and safety of the contestants and the crew involved.

Coronavirus spread has affected every sector of the country. Also known as COVID-19, the deadly virus has spread across the globe and the cases have only risen in India. With celebrities appealing their fans to stay at home and be safe, reportedly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 shoot has been temporarily suspended. Media reports state the reality show is being 'temporarily suspended' to ensure the health and safety of the contestants and the crew involved. The makers of the reality show have also released an official statement. A report in TOI states the last episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 will be aired on Friday, March 20.

The official statement reads, "This is a temporary suspension aimed at contributing efforts of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and to comply with the safety and precautionary measures suggested by the government." Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2, which is being hosted by Mohanlal has managed to stay to in the limelight since day one of the reality show. Recently, Rajith Kumar, who was thrown out of the house, hit the headlines for applying the green chilly paste on the eyes of his co-contestant.



View this post on Instagram In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe. #LetsFightCorona A post shared by Endemol Shine India (@endemolshineind) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

Talking about coronavirus, the government has officially announced completed shut down of malls, cinema halls, shooting of the films, and every public gathering places to ensure the safety of every citizen. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, KGF star Yash and others have put the shooting of their upcoming films on hold due to coronavirus spread.

