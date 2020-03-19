Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Mohanlal's show to air its last episode on Friday due to Coronavirus; Details inside
Coronavirus spread has affected every sector of the country. Also known as COVID-19, the deadly virus has spread across the globe and the cases have only risen in India. With celebrities appealing their fans to stay at home and be safe, reportedly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 shoot has been temporarily suspended. Media reports state the reality show is being 'temporarily suspended' to ensure the health and safety of the contestants and the crew involved. The makers of the reality show have also released an official statement. A report in TOI states the last episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 will be aired on Friday, March 20.
Talking about coronavirus, the government has officially announced completed shut down of malls, cinema halls, shooting of the films, and every public gathering places to ensure the safety of every citizen. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, KGF star Yash and others have put the shooting of their upcoming films on hold due to coronavirus spread.
Add new comment