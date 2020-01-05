Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Premiere date, time and everything you want to know about Mohanlal’s show
Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is all set to take over the television screens today, January 5th, 2020. The second season of the reality show will be hosted by Mohanlal and will see a mix of celebrities locked inside the glass-walled house for three months. Bigg Boss Malayalam will premiere today on Asianet channel at 6 PM, Sunday. The regular episodes will be aired every day at 9:30 PM on the same channel. Bigg Boss Malayalam season one managed to gain good viewership and the makers are back with the second season.
വൈവിധ്യങ്ങളുടെ ഈ വീട്ടിൽ ഇത്തവണ ആരൊക്കെയാവും അതിഥികൾ ?
Bigg Boss Season 2 || Jan 5 Onwards || Asianet#BiggBoss #BiggBossSeason2 #BiggBossMalayalam #BBM #Mohanlal #Asianet #Lalettan #BBM2 #BiggBossMalayalamSeason2 pic.twitter.com/McvkShmruW
— Asianet (@asianet) December 22, 2019
In his recent conversation with Times of India, Sabumon, the winner of BBM last year stated that it is important to stay true to oneself inside the house. "No pre-planned strategies or game plans will work for you. Don't play the game with the intention to win the show. Enter with a clear mind to explore a new atmosphere. Be ready to live and understand some strangers," Sabu was quoted saying.
