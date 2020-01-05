Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Premiere date, time and everything you want to know about Mohanlal’s show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 will kick-start from today, January 5th, 2020. The second season of the reality show will be hosted by Mohanlal and will see a mix of celebrities locked inside the glass-walled house for three months.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is all set to take over the television screens today, January 5th, 2020. The second season of the reality show will be hosted by Mohanlal and will see a mix of celebrities locked inside the glass-walled house for three months. Bigg Boss Malayalam will premiere today on Asianet channel at 6 PM, Sunday. The regular episodes will be aired every day at 9:30 PM on the same channel. Bigg Boss Malayalam season one managed to gain good viewership and the makers are back with the second season.

It remains to see if the second season of the reality show manages to beat the TRP of Bigg Boss Malayalam 1. If the media reports are anything to go by, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 will be coming with an interesting theme and some surprise elements that will hook viewers to the television screens. So far, several names have been rumoured to be participating in the popular reality show which will be hosted by superstar Mohanlal. Only time will reveal if the new season will be able to meet the expectations of the audience but meanwhile, BBM 2 is all set and viewers can't wait to know the contestants of the new season.

വൈവിധ്യങ്ങളുടെ ഈ വീട്ടിൽ ഇത്തവണ ആരൊക്കെയാവും അതിഥികൾ ? Bigg Boss Season 2 || Jan 5 Onwards || Asianet#BiggBoss #BiggBossSeason2 #BiggBossMalayalam #BBM #Mohanlal #Asianet #Lalettan #BBM2 #BiggBossMalayalamSeason2 pic.twitter.com/McvkShmruW — Asianet (@asianet) December 22, 2019

In his recent conversation with Times of India, Sabumon, the winner of BBM last year stated that it is important to stay true to oneself inside the house. "No pre-planned strategies or game plans will work for you. Don't play the game with the intention to win the show. Enter with a clear mind to explore a new atmosphere. Be ready to live and understand some strangers," Sabu was quoted saying.

