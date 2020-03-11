Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Rajith Kumar to be arrested for sneakily putting green chilly paste in Reshma's eyes?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, which is being hosted by Mohanlal has been in the news since day one due to major fights, controversies and a lot more. The reality show, which started with unexpected twists and thrills, has hit the headlines yet again due to Rajith Kumar. He is the most popular contestant inside the house, who physically assaulted Reshma. The incident took place during the 66th episode of the season. Bigg Boss introduced students and teacher task in which the contestants were divided into two teams. Arya, Daya, Sujo and Fukru were teachers, while Rajith Kumar, Reshma, Abhirami, Amrutha, Shaji, and Alina played students in the task.

Post the task, everyone celebrated Reshma's birthday and shockingly, Rajith Kumar rushed out of nowhere and applied green chilly paste in her eyes. After she started crying and complained about her eyes burning, she was taken to the hospital. Bigg Boss made sure to give strict punishment to Rajith Kumar and asked him to leave the house until they take a severe step. According to a report in IB Times, Rajith's such behaviour comes under huge offence. As per the Indian Penal Code, Rajith Kumar can be arrested under multifarious charges that include Sec 324, Sec 323, and Sec 325.

Watch the video of Rajith putting green chilly paste on Reshma's eyes:

Meanwhile, Pashanam Shaji, Raghu, Daya, Reshma, Amrutha and Abhirami are on the list of nominations for eviction.

