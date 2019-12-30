Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Shanavas Shanu clears air about being a part of Mohanlal’s show

As the audience is gearing up for Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, actor Shanavas Shanu has rubbished the reports of participating in the popular reality show.

The much awaited Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is all set to hit the television screens this weekend and will be returning with superstar Mohanlal as its host. It is evident that the audience is looking forward to the new season of this popular reality show. Interestingly, ever since the makers have announced Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, there have been speculations about who all will be participating in the show. Amid the speculations, television actor Shanavas Shanu has been the most anticipated contestant of Mohanlal’s show.

And while the fans are eager to watch Shanavas Shanu entering the Bigg Boss house, the Chinthavishtayaya Seetha actor has denied the reports of participating in the reality show. In a conversation with Times of India, Shanavas stated that he hasn’t been approached for Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. Besides, he also emphasised that he can not participate in the show owing to his professional commitments. “I was not approached by the team. Even if I was called, I don't think I could participate in the show due to other work commitments,” the actor was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanavas is gearing up to play the role of a police officer in director Girish Konni’s upcoming crime thriller Koodathayi. He will also be seen playing the lead role in the television show Thamarathumbi.

On the other hand, talking about Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, the reality show will be premiered on January 5, 2020, and is expected to have an interesting ensemble of contestants along with an intriguing theme.

