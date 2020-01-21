Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Somadas QUITS Mohanlal’s show after two weeks; Here’s why

Somadas, who was among the first members to participate in Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, has left the show after just 15 days of the premiere.

It’s just two weeks since the much-awaited Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 went on air with superstar Mohanlal returning as its host. The popular reality show came up with an interesting ensemble of contestants and has piqued audience since the day of its premiere. And while all the contestants are trying to keep their best foot forward in the game, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 witnessed an expected turn after Somadas quit the show just after 15 days of participation.

According to a report published in Times of India, Somadas walked out of Mohanlal’s show owing to a medical emergency. Reportedly, he was called inside the confession room lately where he underwent a routine medical check-up. However, the doctors later informed the maker that Somadas had high BP, sugar and cholesterol and suggested that he doesn’t continue the game. Soon, Bigg Boss called him again in the confession room and advised him to walk out of the show and take care of his health. Although Somadas agreed to quit Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, he was quite upset about leaving the show.

On the other hand, the housemates were also shocked by Somadas’ sudden exit. In fact, Veena also revealed that Somadas is facing some financial issues as well. To recall, just before his exit, the Bigg Boss house had a small celebration for Somadas’ fifth wedding anniversary wherein he dedicated a romantic number for his wife and sent her anniversary wishes. To note, Somadas is the second contestant to be out of the game after Rajini Chandy who was eliminated from the show lately based on audience votes.

Credits :Times Of India

