Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Sujo Mathew shares an emotional post as he thanks his GF and fans for support
Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 got 'temporarily suspended' due to the ongoing Corona outbreak. The show, which was being hosted by Mohanlal, aired its last episode recently. The contestants, who had no connection to the outer world were informed about the Coronavirus outbreak. Mohanlal entered the house and celebrated the last day of the show by calling everyone as a 'winner'. Now that the contestants are out of their house, they are keeping their fans updated about everything. Sujo Mathew recently took to Instagram and thanked his fans for all the support.
He also thanked his girlfriend Sanjana for being by his side. "This post is to thank all the people who supported me, voted for me throughout my journey in BB & for everyone who believed in me especially. Every journey leads you to a destination & I have learnt and paved my way towards a better "ME". Am so overwhelmed & thankful to my God for this blessing. Thanks to each of YOU for all for your support & belief in me. It really means a lot to me," Sujo wrote in his long post on Instagram.
This post is to thank all the people who supported me, voted for me through out my journey in BB & for everyone who believed in me especially.. My family , my gal @sanjanamoon9 & friends who stood by me always. The entire crew of Big Boss & @asianet season2 - Every single person from the team who ensured we are well taken care. @mohanlal lalettan for his gracious presence & guidance. Undying support of all my fan pages/armies & all the viewers of this show, without each of your support, this wouldnt have been possible Every journey leads you to a destination & I have learnt and paved my way towards a better "ME". Am so overwhelmed & thankful to my God for this blessingThanks to each of YOU for all for your support & belief in me. It really means a lot to me#bigbossmalayalam #bbm2 #malayalmbigbosstrolls #bigbossmalayalamseason2 #sujomathew
Sujo, during his stay inside Bigg Boss Malayalam house, managed to win the hearts of the viewers. He managed to stay in the limelight with his strong appearance in the show. The model had left the show midway due to eye-infection and soon after he made his re-entry, he was better and stronger.
