Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Sujo Mathew shares an emotional post as he thanks his GF and fans for support

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Sujo Mathew recently took to Instagram and thanked his fans for all the support. He also thanked his girlfriend Sanjana for being by his side.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 got 'temporarily suspended' due to the ongoing Corona outbreak. The show, which was being hosted by Mohanlal, aired its last episode recently. The contestants, who had no connection to the outer world were informed about the Coronavirus outbreak. Mohanlal entered the house and celebrated the last day of the show by calling everyone as a 'winner'. Now that the contestants are out of their house, they are keeping their fans updated about everything. Sujo Mathew recently took to Instagram and thanked his fans for all the support.

He also thanked his girlfriend Sanjana for being by his side. "This post is to thank all the people who supported me, voted for me throughout my journey in BB & for everyone who believed in me especially. Every journey leads you to a destination & I have learnt and paved my way towards a better "ME". Am so overwhelmed & thankful to my God for this blessing. Thanks to each of YOU for all for your support & belief in me. It really means a lot to me," Sujo wrote in his long post on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Sujo, during his stay inside Bigg Boss Malayalam house, managed to win the hearts of the viewers. He managed to stay in the limelight with his strong appearance in the show. The model had left the show midway due to eye-infection and soon after he made his re-entry, he was better and stronger.

