Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Veena Nair's son is elated upon hearing Mohanlal's voice note; Watch VIDEO

Superstar Mohanlal has recently sent a sweet voice note to Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's former contestant Veena Nair's son. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2’s former contestant Veena Nair happens to be a big fan of Lucifer star Mohanlal. The actress who is also a TV presenter has confessed about the same multiple times when she was a part of the show. In fact, she had also admitted about taking part in the reality show just to meet the Malayalam superstar. Not only that, but Veena has also revealed that her son Ambadi is a fan of the actor.

In the midst of all this, the actress has shared a video on her Instagram handle featuring her son who seems a little confused until he gets to hear a special voice note. To everyone’s surprise, this voice note has been sent by none other than Mohanlal himself! The superstar has revealed that he is happy after getting to hear Ambadi’s songs. He further asks the latter to stay safe during the COVID-19 lockdown. And we are sure the little munchkin’s happiness would have known no bounds upon hearing the same.

Check out the video below:

Talking about Veena Nair, she seems to be very fond of her kid and was often heard talking about him multiple times inside the BB house. Her journey on Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 was, however, short-lived and she was evicted from the house on the 63rd day. Talking about Mohanlal, the superstar will be next seen in the epic drama titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which has been directed by Priyadarshan. Its release date has been postponed owing to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

