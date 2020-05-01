Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's Alina Padikkal reveals how living under lockdown is similar to being in BB house

Alina Padikkal also highlights how the current life is also reminding her of the Bigg Boss days. Alina became a popular name with the television viewers after her stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.

The Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's contestant Alina Padikkal in an interview with The Times of India, reveals how living under lockdown and being inside the Bigg Boss house was similar in a way. The stunner adds that currently, the nationwide lockdown situation feels very much like the Bigg Boss house, with the only difference being the element of connectivity. Alina adds that she can connect with her family, friends as she has access to the phone. The country is currently under lockdown due to the global Coronavirus outbreak.

All means of transport have been shut, so no travelling is possible. Alina who is a popular television host mentions that even though she has to stay indoors, she can speak to her family and friends, unlike the Bigg Boss house, wherein no phones or any other method of connectivity was allowed. Alina Padikkal also highlights how the current life is also reminding her of the Bigg Boss days. She says that after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, she could not meet her friends as such, and now the lockdown had made her stay indoors.

Alina Padikkal became a popular name with the television viewers after her stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. Now, the television anchor says that she and her family are putting the Bigg Boss rules to use at home. Alina adds her father is the captain of the house, she is looking after the household chores, and her mother is commanding the kitchen.

