Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's RJ Raghu on Rajith controversy: Even if netizens kill me, I'll stand by Reshma

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 was undoubtedly the controversial one. Recently, during an interview, RJ Raghu, who was one of the contestants of Mohanlal hosted show reacted to Rajith's controversy.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 hit the headlines over a lot of things. The reality show, which has been temporarily shut due to Coronavirus lockdown, saw a lot of controversies inside the house. Contestant Rajith was kicked out of the house after he applied green chilli paste on Reshma's eyes while the latter was celebrating her birthday. Season 2 of the reality show was undoubtedly the controversial one. Recently, during an interview, RJ Raghu, who was one of the contestants of Mohanlal hosted show reacted to Rajith's controversy.

Reacting to the chill paste controversy, Rj Raghu said that he was shocked by Rajith's behaviour and wondered why would he do this to her. Talking to TOI, he said, "I was shocked to learn that Rajith has applied chilli on Reshma's eyes. I initially thought it was some painkiller oil. Reshma, who is a diamond cutter, is fond of her eyes. She was badly affected by the eye-infection too. I am still confused about why Rajith, who very well knew about Reshma, did this to her. Even if netizens are going to kill me, I will always stand by Reshma in this and I will always stand for justice. If the same happened to anyone in the house, I would have done the same. In many instances, I had raised my voice for Rajith. I still believe what Rajith did was not a small mistake."

As the show came to an end last month, superstar Mohanlal entered the house and interacted with the contestants saying they are all winners and that this season turned up to be a huge hit among the viewers.

